The homecoming of Calistus Uzodinma, the winner of Season Two of the Big Break Moment Reality Show, was a momentous occasion filled with celebration and recognition of the young talent’s achievements.

This took place on March 1, 2024 in Rivers State.

The Big Break Moment team, led by the CEO, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, alongside Uzodinma, paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the vice chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, where Calistus Uzodinma is a student.

The visit was a show of appreciation for the support and recognition of the local talent showcased on the reality show.

An important highlight of the event was the presentation of the car won by Uzodinma during the competition to the governor. This gesture was a symbol of honour from the Big Break Moment team and a recognition of the governor’s support for the creative industry in the state.

The governor awarded Uzodinma a scholarship and encouraged him to continue to use his talents for positive impact.

When the team visited the vice chancellor, it presented the grand prize to him. The vice chancellor and the university council expressed pride in the accomplishments of the student.

In his remarks, Prof. Okogbule commended Uzodinma for representing the university with excellence and pledged continued support for all aspiring students.