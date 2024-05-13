The Federal Government has said it would embark on a comprehensive review, restructuring and reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to meet the demand of the future.

Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim stated this at the opening ceremony of the maiden meeting of NYSC management with heads of corps producing institutions in Nigeria, held at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, on Monday.

The Minister also announced that over 5000 corps members will have their entrepreneurial ventures funded with up to N10 million.

“Permit me to inform us very briefly that on what is to come regarding NYSC reforms. I’m pleased to announce that I will be inaugurating a team to undertake the review, restructuring and reforms of the NYSC. The first of this reforms will be centered on reviewing participants with an entrepreneurship mindset and making skills development a core of the programme.

“We envision a future where the NYSC programmes are not only self-sustained but also a revenue generating programme within the next five years. And to achieve this, we will institutionalise the NYSC ventures as an investment and asset management outfit.

“Furthermore, as part of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund programme for 2024, I’m also pleased to announce that at least 5000 corps members will have their entrepreneurial ventures funded with up to N10 million passing out,” he said.

On his part, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau’ Ahmed, while welcoming the heads of corps producing institutions, said the meeting aimed at enhancing the mobilisation process of prospective corps members.

Ahmed said the meeting, which is a follow-up to a previous one with heads of corps producing institutions in West African countries, aims to evolve strategies for eliminating identified flaws and ensuring a more seamless mobilisation process.

“We have identified some obstacles, including the delegation of roles to subordinates, and we believe that the direct involvement of chief executives of institutions will promote deeper appreciation of issues and ensure desired results,” Ahmed added.

He also reaffirmed the NYSC’s commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members, appealing to corps producing institutions, parents, and the general public to complement efforts in sensitising young graduates on call-up for national service.

“We urge you to use all available avenues to complement our efforts in sensitising young graduates on call-up for national service to avoid travelling at night when reporting to their states of deployment,” Ahmed said.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in his address, welcomed the participants to Abuja and commended the NYSC management for choosing the city as the venue for the meeting.

Wike who was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration,

Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi said, “NYSC has consistently symbolised our collective commitment to national development, unity, and integration. We must adopt innovative strategies to surmount challenges and enhance best practices for the engagement of our young graduates in national development efforts.”

He praised the NYSC’s efforts to enhance its operations through technology-driven approaches and urged the participants to actively contribute to the meeting’s success.