The Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition is set to conclude today. Baring unforseen circumstances, nine housemates are competing for the top prize at the grand finale.

Advertisement

Though ten housemates made it to the final week out of the twenty-nine housemates who made it to the tenth edition,

Faith was disqualified on Thursday evening after her clash with Sultana.

Advertisement

That makes a good contender for the top prize out according to observers.

The house is left with Imisi, Koyin, Sultana, Dede, Isabella, KayBobo, Kola, Mensah and Jayson Jae. With Imisi have a good approval rating outside the house to win this edition, surprises is the order of the day as the unassuming actress will have to slug it out with the likes of Sultana and others.

Whoever wins the show will have his or life transformed as the winner-takes-all reality show goes home with N150 million, SUV car and other prizes.