Danboskid has emerged as the first housemate to be evicted in the 10/10 season of the Big Brother Naija house.

Twenty-seven (27) housemates including Danboskid and twenty six others were selected for eviction.

The others include Zita, Gigi, Ivatar, Big Soso, Sabrina, Mide, Dede, Doris, Joanna, Isabella, Imisi, Ibifubara, Tracy, Thelma, Sultana,

Mensan, Kulture, Kola, Jason Jay, Denari, Kaybobo, Faith, Rooboy, Bright, Koyin and Otega.