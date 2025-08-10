Danboskid has emerged as the first housemate to be evicted in the 10/10 season of the Big Brother Naija house.
Twenty-seven (27) housemates including Danboskid and twenty six others were selected for eviction.
The others include Zita, Gigi, Ivatar, Big Soso, Sabrina, Mide, Dede, Doris, Joanna, Isabella, Imisi, Ibifubara, Tracy, Thelma, Sultana,
Mensan, Kulture, Kola, Jason Jay, Denari, Kaybobo, Faith, Rooboy, Bright, Koyin and Otega.
We’ve got the edge. Get real-time reports, breaking scoops, and exclusive angles delivered straight to your phone. Don’t settle for stale news. Join LEADERSHIP NEWS on WhatsApp for 24/7 updates →Join Our WhatsApp Channel