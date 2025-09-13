Evicted housemate, Big Soso, has spoken out about her experience on Big Brother Naija Season 10 and plans after which includes unveiling her food business and hosting a cooking show in Lagos.

In an interview, Big Soso whose real name is Sonia Amako reflected on her time in the house, saying that being herself was the key to her stay in the Big Brother House.

Advertisement

“I’m typically someone who avoids arguments and conflicts, preferring to steer clear of drama,” Big Soso said. “However, being in the house forced me to step out of my comfort zone and engage with my fellow housemates in ways I never thought possible.”

According to Big Soso, her big sister persona in the house wasn’t a strategy; it’s just who she is. With six younger siblings back home, she’s always taken on a nurturing role, and it comes naturally to her.

Despite being shocked by her eviction, the former housemate from the northern extraction is grateful for the experience and the lessons she learned. She affirmed that she is confident in who she is and knows that her people love her, which is all that matters.

Looking ahead, she is excited to focus on her food business, launching her own brand of food ingredients, and hosting a cooking show in Lagos. She’ll be featuring fans and anyone who’s teachable and wants to learn or share their knowledge.

As a northern girl from Arewa, Big Soso is proud of her heritage and eager to share her culture with others. She’s also passionate about charity work, helping the less priviledged and collaborating with brands that align with her goals.

She is ready to take on new challenges and pursue her passions with confidence and purpose. She’s grateful for the experience and the opportunities that Big Brother Naija has brought her way.