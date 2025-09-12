Evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Ifeyinwa Okafor popularly known as Ivatar has unveiled ambitious plans, including launching a fashion brand, producing a TV show, and exploring new media ventures.

The 37-year-old DJ, TV host and aspiring actor, who represented Anambra State in the ongoing reality show was evicted on Sunday, September 7, alongside fellow housemates Big Soso and Doris.

Despite her exit, Ivatar expressed confidence in her performance. “I still feel I gave my best, and I can proudly acknowledge that,” she said in a post-eviction interview with selected journalists.

Reflecting on her time in the house, Ivatar insisted she has no regrets. “I don’t think I will change anything, because your experiences change you. You have to go through them to become better,” she remarked, adding that her reactions during the show were shaped by personal experiences.

She also dismissed speculations of cliques and gang-ups, describing her calm demeanor as often misunderstood.

Ivatar spoke warmly about her relationships with housemates, naming K Bobo as her favourite and “the most performing housemate”.

On her future, Ivatar explained: “I am working on my fashion brand, TV show and channel. I see this platform as a stepping stone for my plans before entering the house. I am also open to production and other ventures.”

She stressed that her focus remains on her daughter, family, and career, noting that she was not pursuing new friendships from the house.

With 18 contestants still in the race for the ₦150 million grand prize, Ivatar’s exit has shifted the dynamics of the season, leaving viewers eager to see who will outlast the competition.