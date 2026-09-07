The Big Brother Naija Season 11 gets hotter as housemate Gerard gets evicted from the house.

‎Gerard is the eighth housemate to leave the Show Ya Sef house.

‎Gerard’s eviction was announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

‎He was among the housemates nominated for possible eviction after the latest nomination process, with viewers’ votes ultimately determining who would leave the competition.

‎Gerard had spent six weeks in the ‘Show Ya Sef’ house after joining the season alongside other contestants competing for the grand prize.

‎Before his eviction, Gerard came close to winning the Week Six Head of House challenge. He made it to the final round but was eventually defeated by Abi, who emerged as the Head of House.

‎During his post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Gerard reflected on his time in the house and his experience with the other contestants.

‎His exit leaves the remaining housemates to continue their pursuit of the Season 11 grand prize as the competition enters another stage.

Meanwhile, Barry emerged as the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW)

‎Barry earned the highest marks from fellow housemates for his energy and effort.

But the new twist says there is no immunity for him, just Big Brother prizes.

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