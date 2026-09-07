As economic hardship continues to place pressure on vulnerable households, the Yahaya Sarki Foundation has extended cash assistance to 200 residents of Nassarawa II Ward in Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State.

The beneficiaries, who include women with disabilities, youths and other vulnerable residents, received N20,000 each under the second phase of an empowerment initiative organised by the foundation.

The programme was initiated by the special adviser on Media and Publicity to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Sarki, through his foundation.

During the presentation of the cash assistance yesterday at Shiyyar-Sarakuna Gawo in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, Sarki said the initiative was inspired by governor’s commitment to supporting vulnerable and less privileged members of society.

He said the intervention was designed to provide the beneficiaries with modest financial support to improve their livelihoods.

According to him, the beneficiaries were drawn from different groups within Nassarawa II Ward, including 14 members of the family of the late Sarki Abdullahi, members of the All Progressives Congress Youth wing in the ward, members of the Yahaya Sarki Foundation and the Yan-Sarki Youth Forum, among others.

Sarki urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the money by investing it in small businesses and other meaningful ventures that can improve their economic circumstances.

He said that empowering vulnerable people remained an important way to promote self-reliance and reduce the economic difficulties faced by families and communities.

The governor’s aide also commended the wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nafisa Nasir Idris, for her empowerment programmes targeted at women and young people across the state.

Sarki announced that the foundation would also embark on another community-based intervention in Nassarawa II Ward by fumigating the area to reduce mosquito prevalence.

He said the initiative was part of the foundation’s broader efforts to combine economic support with interventions to improve residents’ welfare and living conditions.