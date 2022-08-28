One of the fake housemates in the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija Season 7, Modella, has been evicted from the House.

Recall that Modella and another fake housemate, Deji, were introduced into the House as the 25th and 26th housemates respectively during the Sunday live eviction show on August 1, 2022.

Biggie had earlier announced that all the housemates were up for eviction apart from the Head of House, Chomzy and her deputy, Eloswag, in the merged house that promised surprises throughout Week 5.

Modella, who starred in Kayode Peters’ ‘Crazy Grannies’, hails from Osun State. She described herself as a ‘content queen’ and promised to bring vibes to the reality TV show.

She didn’t carry out Biggie’s instructions to cause rancour among love interests during Week 3, hence her eviction.