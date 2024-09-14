Onyeka has been crowned as the ‘Queen of Gossip’ in the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality show by fellow housemates Kassia and Victoria.

The verbal coronation came after Biggie’s Parrot announced a few days ago that someone asserted that “Onyeka was just using Handi and Wanni because she knows they have fans.”

The Parrot added, “She said poke-nosing is her strategy in the house.”

This revelation did not sit very well with Onyeka who had been looking for the person who said such about her.

LEADERSHIP understands that Victoria who is Kassia’s friend got into an altercation with Onyeka when Kassia eventually confessed and gave reasons for her assertions.

“They brought the parrot here because of you, everything the Parrot said was about you.

“Queen of gossipers,” Kassia and Victoria quarreled jointly.

“Stand on ten toes and talk to me, Cowards,” Onyeka fired back.

This altercation came a few days after Biggie warned the housemates to be lively and spark drama in the ongoing BBNaija season 9 show.