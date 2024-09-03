Onyeka Chigbo of the former Chekas duo has emerged as the first solo Head of House in the Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality show.

LEADERSHIP reported that housemates began competing solo as Biggie dissolved the pairs on Sunday after the fifth eviction show.

Onyeka completed the four hurdles task on Monday with the fastest time of 5 minutes, 58 seconds to emerge the winner.

The show’s anchor, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu also announced that there will be no evictions this week, thus, there will be no voting by fans.