Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read in Hausa
BBNaija All Stars: Dorathy ‘Regrets’ Voting To Save Seyi From Eviction

by Leadership News..
11 seconds ago
in Entertainment
Reading Time: 1 min read
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has expressed regret for voting to save Seyi Awolowo from eviction in the ongoing All-Stars edition of the reality TV show.

 

Recall that two weeks ago during first live eviction show, Seyi and Princess had the least votes and the jurors consisting of Bisola, Dorathy and Mike saved Seyi from eviction.

 

However, a week after he was saved, Seyi claimed that some brands refused to endorse Dorathy Bachor because she engaged in a sexual act in the ‘Lockdown’ season of the show in 2020.

 

But, reacting to Seyi’s claim, a fan identified as Johnrea took to Dorathy’s X platform page (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, saying that if the former BBNaija housemate had evicted Seyi, he would not have said negative things about her in the House.

 

@johnrea wrote, “Wish you evicted grandson, all this wouldn’t be happening.”

 

Dorathy responded in the affirmative, saying: “Same.”

