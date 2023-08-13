BBNaija All-Stars: Ebuka Chides Housemates For Roaming About

The anchor of the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has chided the housemates for being somewhat distracted and roaming about in the house at a time they ought to assemble in the lounge for this Sunday’s live eviction show.

LEADERSHIP observed that as at the 7pm time for the eviction show, some of the housemates were not in the lounge while others were already seated waiting for the eviction show.

Apparently dissatisfied with the attitude of some of the housemates, Obi-Uchendu told them that the Big Brother had been lenient with them so far because they are “all stars”, hence he expected them to behave as such.

The ongoing All-Stars edition of the BBNaija reality TV show has all housemates drawn from previous editions of the show, hence the appellation ‘All-Stars’.