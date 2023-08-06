Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye has seemingly blamed alcohol intoxication as the reason for her brawl with fellow housemates, CeeC and Doyin last night.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Ilebaye had physical confrontations with some female housemates after the Saturday night party, where she pulled CeeC’s hair and pushed Doyin out of the way after being called to the diary room by Biggie.

However, in a chat with fellow housemates on Sunday, Ilebaye insinuated that whiskey was responsible for her nonchalant behaviour, claiming that she doesn’t drink whiskey.

“Was there whiskey in the drink yesterday?” she asked, and Adekunle replied: “I don’t know. It was Cross that was mixing [the drinks]. I think there was probably whiskey.”