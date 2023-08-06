Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a CeeC, has hinted that a former BBNaija housemate during the ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality TV show in 2020, Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, will be among the judges that will decide eviction in the ongoing show.

CeeC, in a chat with fellow housemates on Saturday, claimed she heard rumours about the eviction jury, adding that Ozo will be one of the panel. She, however, did not say how she came about the ‘rumour’.

LEADERSHIP recalls that organisers of the reality TV show had announced a new twist to the show – eviction by jury – last week.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, stated during the live fake eviction show last Sunday that starting from this Sunday, Biggie will introduce an Eviction Jury, made up of ex-housemates, who will decide on the housemate that will be evicted from the House.

CeeC said, “There was this rumour I heard. For example, people that did not come here now will come and evict people.”

Doyin interjected: “What?! Ex-housemates will come and evict people?”

CeeC continued: “I heard Ozo is number one. Ozoemena na my guy.”

Doyin inferred: “That is not possible na. They can’t do that.”

CeeC added: “I dey tell you wettin I hear o.”