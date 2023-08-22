Tuesday, August 22, 2023
BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya Opens Up On Kissing Mercy

The third evicted Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has spoken about his kissing a female housemate, Mercy Eke, and other experiences on the reality TV show while he was in the Housel

LEADERSHIP reports that Mercy had on Thursday after the arena game invited Kiddwaya for a kiss at the Head of the House stairs, an area not well captured by the Big Brother’s cameras.

Speaking with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, after his eviction from the ongoing season 8 edition of the BBNaija show on Sunday night, Kiddwaya described kissing Mercy and his issues with Doyin and Ilebaye as part of his strategic game plan.

He said, “I had a great time in the house, I tried to play my game and be a friend to everybody in the house. I wish everybody luck.”

