One of the 20 housemates of the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition, Princess, has been evicted from the reality TV show.

Princess is the first housemate to be evicted from the show Sunday night during the ongoing live eviction show. Hence, she is no longer in contest for the N120million star prize of the reality TV show.

Earlier, the organisers of the biggest reality TV show unveiled three former housemates in different editions of the show as members of the Eviction Jury.

Bisola, who was part of ‘See Gobe’ edition or Season 2 of the show in 2017, was the first to be unveiled as a member of the Jury while another former housemate from the ‘Lockdown’ Season of the show in 2020, Dorathy, was also introduced as the second member of the Jury.

Thereafter, another ex-housemate, Michael or Mike, from ‘Pepper Dem’ edition in 2017 was introduced as the third member of the Eviction Jury.

The Jury is to decide housemate(s) to be evicted in the ongoing 8th season or All-Star edition of the reality TV show.

LEADERSHIP reports that 17 housemates out of the total 20 in the All-Star season are up for possible eviction this Sunday night.

The reigning Head of House, Kiddwaya, and another housemate Angel, who discovered the Secret Envelope in a hide-and-seek game last Monday, have immunity from eviction, alongside Soma, who was earlier in the week saved by fellow housemates.