BBNaija All Stars: Soma Wins HoH Challenge In Week 5

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Soma has emerged as the Head of House for week 5.

Soma emerged victorious in the highly competitive Head of House (HOH) challenge. Big brother made the announcement upon completion of the task.

Soma now takes over leadership from Mercy, a former BBNaija season winner.

During the HOH task, the housemates were made to search through some numbers inside a disgusting liquid content as they equally fixed a puzzle of Biggie’s eye.

Soma who has been automatically saved from possible eviction for the week, picked his BFFs; Angel, Adekunle, Alex and Seyi who would enjoy the privilege of being in the luxury HOH lounge.

Recall that at the Sunday eviction night, Kiddwaya was evicted from the house. He is now the third housemate to be evicted.

Also four new housemates were introduced on the night after the eviction show to the amazement of the seventeen housemates remaining in the house. They are; Lucy, Kim Oprah, Omatshola and Prince.

Meanwhile the jury will no longer determine who gets evicted from the house as a decision was made to discontinue the Jury system and allow fans to vote all through and whoever has the least votes will be the evictee, every Sunday night.