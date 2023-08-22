Tuesday, August 22, 2023
BBNaija: My Girlfriend Will Follow Me Back — Kiddwaya

by Affa Acho
18 seconds ago
in Entertainment
The third evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, known as Kiddwaya, is confident of reconciling with his girlfriend, Laura who unfollowed him on Instagram after he admitted to kissing Mercy Eke shortly before his eviction.

During one of his media rounds, Kiddwaya explained that his lover unfollowed him because she doesn’t understand that his kiss with Mercy was just “a game.”

He, however, expressed confidence that she would follow him back.

“My relationship is going well. We are solid, man. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I’m Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?

“Don’t worry [about her unfollowing me on Instagram], she’s going to follow me back. I think it’s because she is not used to the game. Big Brother is crazy. It’s a crazy world, crazy platform, crazy game. And you need to understand the things you need to do to get ahead. So, she didn’t understand some certain things but with time, she will. She will come around, ” Kiddwaya said in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

