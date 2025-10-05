Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, once again stole the spotlight at the Season 10 grand finale on Sunday night, paying a striking fashion tribute to legendary Afro-Juju icon, Sir Shina Peters.

The media personality, renowned for his bold and trendsetting style, turned heads on Sunday night with an iconic retro-inspired outfit designed by celebrated Nigerian designer ATAFO. The look, which lit up social media, was a direct homage to the vibrant fashion era of the late 1980s and early 1990s, made famous by Sir Shina Peters during the height of his Shinamania movement.

Sharing photos from the shoot on X (formerly Twitter) shortly before the live show, Ebuka revealed the inspiration behind the outfit, writing, “Recreated by ATAFO, inspired by superstar Afro-Juju artiste, Sir Shina Peters. From his breakthrough album Ace in 1989, through his nationwide Shinamania craze, his music still remains a legit party starter to this day.”

The look, which blended vintage African glamour with modern tailoring, immediately set the internet buzzing. Fans and fashion enthusiasts flooded social media with praise, lauding Ebuka for his creativity and his knack for merging nostalgia with contemporary style.

Ebuka’s appearance capped off yet another successful season of Big Brother Naija, a show he has hosted for several years, with each live episode becoming a mini runway of its own. From bold agbadas to avant-garde suits, the TV host has built a reputation for redefining red-carpet fashion in Nigerian pop culture.

With this homage to Sir Shina Peters, Ebuka not only celebrated a music legend but also reminded fans of the enduring connection between fashion, music, and Nigerian entertainment history.

More Photos Below: