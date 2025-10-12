Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has kicked off her much-anticipated 24-hour Guinness World Record (GWR) beauty marathon in Lagos, a groundbreaking attempt to set a new record for the most makeovers done in 24 hours.

The challenge commenced at 8:00pm on Saturday at the John Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture & History, Lagos, as part of the ongoing Tacha Beauty Festival, which runs from October 10 to 12, 2025.

According to her team, the marathon involves 150 models, with Tacha and her crew working nonstop for 24 hours in a bid to make history, marking a first-of-its-kind feat in Nigeria’s beauty industry.

Before the start of the event, the reality star took a moment to honour her late mother in an emotional tribute. A large banner at the venue bore the heartfelt message: “Every makeover, every smile, every moment today is for you. Your legacy lives through me.”

Tacha was seen kneeling in front of the banner in silent reflection and prayer before officially commencing the record attempt.

The event attracted a massive crowd of fans, influencers, and celebrities, including Hilda Baci, Broda Shaggi, Dabota Lawson, Nons Miraj, Liquorose, Somadina Anyama, and Samuel Banks, all present to support the media personality’s ambitious endeavour.

Organisers maintained a structured process as models took turns for their makeovers, though some participants expressed mild concern over meal delays due to the overwhelming turnout.

The marathon is expected to continue through the night and wrap up on Sunday, after which all official documentation and video evidence will be submitted to Guinness World Records for verification.

If verified, Tacha’s attempt could mark another major milestone for Nigeria in the global record books, following in the footsteps of recent record-breakers such as celebrity chef Hilda Baci.