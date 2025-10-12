The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced a two-week warning strike across the country, following the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it earlier issued to the Federal Government.

Advertisement

Addressing the press in Abuja on Sunday, the President of ASUU, Professor Chris Piwuna, said the industrial action takes effect immediately after the expiration of the ultimatum on Sunday midnight.

According to him, the warning strike was aimed at compelling the government to honour outstanding agreements and address the persistent challenges facing public universities in Nigeria.

Advertisement

ASUU had on September 28, 2025, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government as part of renewed efforts by the union to push for the resolution of long-standing issues within the nation’s university system.

The union stated that the strike action became inevitable after all attempts to engage with the government yielded no tangible results.

He declared: “Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their voices with effect from midnight 12.01 am on Monday 13th October 2025. The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting.”

Details Later…