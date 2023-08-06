The organisers of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, have unveiled three former housemates in different editions of the show as members of the Eviction Jury on Sunday night.

Bisola, who was part of ‘See Gobe’ edition or Season 2 of the show in 2017, was the first to be unveiled as a member of the Eviction Jury while another former housemate from the ‘Lockdown’ Season of the show in 2020, Dorathy, was also introduced as the second member of Jury.

Thereafter, another ex-housemate, Michael or Mike, from ‘Pepper Dem’ edition in 2017 was introduced as the third member of the Eviction Jury, who will decide housemate(s) to be evicted in the ongoing 8th season or All-Star edition of the reality TV show.

The first live eviction show takes place this Sunday night after a fake one last Sunday.

LEADERSHIP reports that 17 housemates out of the total 20 housemates in the All-Star season are up for possible eviction this Sunday night.

The reigning Head of House, Kiddwaya, and another housemate Angel, who discovered the Secret Envelope in a hide-and-seek game last Monday, have immunity from eviction, alongside Soma, who was saved by fellow housemates.