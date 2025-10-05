Koyin has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 House, leaving Dede and Imisi as the top two finalists of the highly competitive 10-week reality TV show.

His eviction came just moments after Kola and Sultana were shown the door earlier in the night, narrowing the field down to the final two contenders vying for the coveted ₦150 million grand prize, the biggest reward in the show’s history.

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 grand finale, held on Sunday night, has been nothing short of spectacular, featuring surprise evictions, emotional moments, and a star-studded musical lineup.

The reality show, which premiered with a double launch on July 26 and 27, 2025, featured 29 housemates from across Nigeria and beyond.

Over 10 weeks, viewers followed their journey of friendship, rivalry, heartbreak, and triumph as they competed for fame and fortune.

This season has been marked by drama and unpredictability. Beyond the regular evictions, Sabrina voluntarily exited the show midway, while Faith was disqualified for breaking Big Brother’s rules.

After weeks of twists, evictions, and emotional highs, the competition has now come down to Dede and Imisi, two of the season’s most talked-about housemates.

Who will walk away with the ₦150 million grand prize and the title of Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner? The answer is moments away as the grand finale reaches its peak.