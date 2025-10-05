Housemate Imisi has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality TV show, walking away with the ₦150 million grand prize — the biggest reward in the show’s history.

Advertisement

Dubbed “10/10,” this season featured 10 weeks of intense competition, drama, and emotional highs that kept millions of viewers across Africa glued to their screens.

Imisi clinched the title on Sunday night, beating fellow finalist Dede to claim the top spot in what many have described as one of the most unpredictable and entertaining seasons yet.

Advertisement

The live grand finale, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, featured electrifying performances, including by Adekunle Gold and Inyanya, who thrilled the audience, respectively.

Since its premiere on July 26 and 27, 2025, Big Brother Naija Season 10 has delivered non-stop entertainment, featuring 29 housemates across Nigeria and beyond.

This edition also witnessed several unexpected twists. In addition to the usual evictions, Sabrina voluntarily exited the show midway, while Faith was disqualified for breaking Big Brother’s rules.

Imisi captured viewers’ hearts throughout the show with her composure, intelligence, and authentic street personality. Her ability to stay grounded amid tension and her steady fan support propelled her to victory.

With her win, Imisi joins the elite list of Big Brother Naija champions whose lives have been transformed by the platform, earning fame and new entertainment and media opportunities.