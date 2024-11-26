Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Anita Akide who is popularly known as Tacha has announced her plan to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Tacha revealed this in a post to her X handle where she wrote, “Relocating to the UK. So help me God.”

In recent years, the number of Nigerian celebrities moving abroad has significantly increased.

Notable figures such as Wizkid, Eldee, Dr. Sid, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Emeka Ike, and many others have relocated within the past decade.

Recently, singer Banky W announced that he has relocated to the United States with his family for educational purposes.