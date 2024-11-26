Following the commencement of oil production in Port-Harcourt Refinery, the Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has expressed hope of a turnaround leading to reduction in the petroleum pump price.

National President of the association, Olalekan Hammed who expressed the optimism after the announcement that the Port Harcourt Refinery has become operational on Tuesday in Ibadan, described the feat as a huge success and highly commendable.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for breaking decades record, saying he has succeeded in doing what past administrations were unable to achieve.

Hameed believes that after the success of the Port Harcourt Refinery, “Hopefully, very soon Kaduna Refinery will also be resuscitated.

“Economically, with time, there will be a turnaround in terms of reduction in the petroleum pump price and if that happens, it will surely have a positive effects on the prices of goods and services.

“The hope of an average Nigerian will be renewed when he or she begins to feel the impact of economic reforms and policies of Tinubu-led government,” Hammed said.

He further expressed the expectation of the group regarding power stability in Nigeria having braved the odds to get the Port Harcourt Refinery working decades after it became unworkable.

“After oil, power sector is another very critical sector that can make-or-mar a nation’s economy because many industries cannot sustain without a reliable power supply.

“It is not an overstatement that many companies had left the country due to power instability and high cost of diesel”, the youth said.

The statement also tasked Tinubu “to walk the talk as well in the power sector and make it work”.