There was a big surprise at the live eviction show of Sunday night as four housemates were evicted for the first time in the Big Brother Titans reality TV show.

Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) were the first pair to be evicted at the live show. Juiovla was the fifth pair to exit the game.

Juicy Jay, who spoke after the show appreciated the organizers, saying, “I don’t think I did anything wrong. I enjoyed my time in the house.”

It was a double eviction show as the one of the achors, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, came back to announce the next pair leaving the house. In a shocking turn of events, he called out Yemi Cregx and Nelisa (Yelisa).

A visibly surprised Yemi who was somewhat astonished said, “I don’t know what I’m doing here, I should be in there, right now.”

Speaking on his relationship with Khosi, Yemi said, “My relationship with Khosi is real. Initially, I was not sure of it until you called me out. We are having conversations about linking up after the House.”

The development now leaves only 12 housemates in the House after four of them in two pairs were evicted. They are Ebubu & Tsatsii (Royals), Nana & Thabang (Thabana), Justin & Yvonne (Juvone), Blue Aiva & Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva), Blaqboi & Ipeleng (Blaqleng) as well as Khosi & Miracle Op (Khosicle).

The co-hosts, Ebuka and Lawrence urged viewers to tune in to Monday’s live show for a “unique twist”.

LEADERSHIP reports that the even6 winner of the reality TV show will go home with a grand prize of $100,000.