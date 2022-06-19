Following the report of the collapsing of the Lagos Port, the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), an advocacy group comprising professionals from seven environment professions, has set up a committee with an immediate assignment to probe critical national infrastructures in Nigeria.

Recall that there are indications that the nation may increase freight rates due to the near collapse of both Tin Can and Apapa quay aprons.

The president, BCPG, Engr. Eddy Atumonyogo, at the constitution of BCPG committee on the monitoring of the management and maintenance of critical national infrastructures, on Tuesday in Lagos, told LEADERSHIP that the news of the Lagos Port collapsing is not only frightening but unacceptable to the built environment professionals in Nigeria due to its implications to the economy.

As an advocacy group, the BCPG has set up the committee to engage government agencies charged with the management and maintenance of critical national infrastructures, starting with the Lagos Sea Ports, Atumonyogo added.

He said the committee will outline critical national infrastructures that are strategic to the economic health and growth of the nation and propose ways to prevent the decay of these infrastructures based on best practices available globally.

“The committee will also ensure that qualified Nigerian professionals are involved in designing, constructing and maintaining such infrastructures to ensure long term maintainability; evolve ways of ensuring that public officers charged with the care of these infrastructures are alive to their responsibilities and propose best ways to penalize defaulting public officials by taking patriotic citizen actions that will compel them to do the right thing,” Atumonyogo averred.

The chairman of the committee, Engr. Dr. Tunde Olatunji however assured that they will tackle the menace of national infrastructures with enthusiasm and honesty.