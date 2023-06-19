Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Pilgrims Urged

Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia have been urged to be good ambassadors of the country during their stay in the Holy Land.

The managing director of Comerel Travels and Tours Limited, Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja during the 2023 Hajj Induction course for intending pilgrims of the organisation.

Muhammed noted that there would be more pilgrims as their numbers have been restored following the exit of COVID-19.

“There are not many changes in rules for this year’s hajj, especially post-COVID-19. There would be more pilgrims as the number of pilgrims has been restored after the restrictions were lifted by the Saudi Arabia authority,” he said.

He also urged pilgrims to adhere to the rules of the hajj and that of the Saudi Arabia government to earn the desired rewards.

The Ameerul (leader) Hajj of the organisation, Ustadh Saidu Is’haq, tutored the intending pilgrims on theoretical and practical parts of the pilgrimage, while urging them to take the rites of Hajj serious and avoid distractions that can hinder their getting the maximum rewards.