Osimhen Celebrates Flying Eagles, Invites Captain To Super Eagles Camp

Red hot Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has demonstrated his love for Nigeria U20 men’s national team, Flying Eagles, by inviting the captain of the team, Daniel Bameyi, to the Eagles camp in Lagos.

Explaining why he invited the Flying Eagles’ utility player to the senior national team’s camp, the Italian Serie A top scorer, said he was impressed by the leadership quality of the captain on and off the pitch and what he has done for the country at the just-concluded U20 World Cup in Argentina.

He urged the young lad to remain focused, saying his future is bright.

“I want to appreciate and celebrate the Flying Eagles for making Nigerians happy and proud at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

“I invited you to Super Eagles’ camp to show my appreciation and celebrate you before the team.

“I want to also seize this opportunity to let you know that the world saw your quality and leadership skill on and off the pitch,” Osimhen said.