The director general, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has advised corps members to be security conscious and avoid actions that can endanger their lives.

He stated this yesterday during his visit to Ekiti State Orientation Camp in Ise-Orun, Emure-Ekiti.

Fadah advised the corps members to shun vices like fraud and get-quick-rich syndrome but embrace dignity of labour through hard work, selfless service and strong determination.

In a statement by the director, press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, the director general also cautioned them against embarking on authorised journeys, adding that violators of NYSC laws would be sanctioned, while stressing his commitment to a robust welfare package and enhanced security for all corps members.

He further urged them to abide by the electoral laws and avoid any action that can tarnish their image and that of the Scheme.

“Play by the rules and remember that you are serving as good ambassadors of your institutions, families and the scheme,” he said.