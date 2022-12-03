All things being equal, the Abuja Kaduna train will resume on Monday. It was supposed to resume last Monday but the minister of transportation, Muazu Sambo further extended the resumption by a week.

Recall that the Kaduna Abuja train was suspended following the March 28 attack on the train which was bombed after explosives planted on the rail track by terrorists went off. About 970 passengers were on board the train, out of which the terrorists killed some and abducted over 60 others.

Fortunately, all of the captives have been released with hundreds of millions exchanging hands. Whether money was exchanged for the last set of captives or they were rescued by the military is immaterial. The most important thing is that the last batch was released.

It will also be good for all victims in the hands of bandits and terrorists to be released before the year ends. That would certainly be music to our ears

I remember the federal government wanted to resume the railway services but protests by the family members of the captives forced the government to jettison the plan.

In my opinion, the railways’ services should have resumed since. The continuous closure of the Abuja Kaduna train services was a show of weakness on the part of the federal government. On no account should non-state actors hold the country to ransom.

The government in a show of force should have resumed railways services immediately to show who is in charge. For how long should we continue to tremble under the reign of bandits and terrorists? The good news is that for some weeks now the military has been pounding the terrorists and taking the battle to them and I hope they continue till total victory is achieved.

To be sure, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC ) has lost over N3.024bn in revenue due to the suspension of the Abuja -Kaduna train which could have been raked from ticket sales. Besides, the railways are funded by foreign loans.

No wonder the minister hinted that the fares may be increased. I believe this is a way of making up for the lost time. And remember the country still has to pay the loan for the railway.

The minister of transportation also said that the use of a National Identification Number (NIN) is now compulsory for the purchase of train tickets while adults can only use their NIN to register for not more than four minors, adding that it would also take care of ticket racketeering.

The last time the train was attacked, it was from outside and not by passengers inside the train. Making NIN compulsory doesn’t make sense. A valid means of identification is more than enough. After all, we all rushed to get our NIN, and the kidnappers still call the victims’ relatives. When you hear 10 cases of people kidnapped, at least 8 paid ransom to get their loved ones released. So what’s the use of integrating NIN with phone numbers when kidnappers are having a field day?

Most of the terrorists will not board the train but it will be a case of ambush from the outside which we must guard against.

It is gratifying to note that the minister also expressed confidence that the measures put in place were adequate for the train service to commence.

” There is sensitive equipment that we have deployed that I will not reveal. The other thing I can tell you is that for every journey, the train is monitored every second on the screen.

” The train driver can see from a distance if there are any threats on the tracts that will enable him to match the break long before getting to the threat, and that is why I am telling you confidently,” said the Minister.

I want to believe the minister that we have put enough security measures in place. I also believe in the ability and capacity of our military.

No doubt, our military is one of the best in the world and its reputation is at stake as the railway resumes. On no account should terrorists attack the Kaduna Abuja train again and other train routes across the country.