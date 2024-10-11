Advertisement

Afrobeats singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has officially unveiled a new artiste known as ‘Fola’ under his music label, Dangbana Republik.

Bella Shmurda who rose to prominence in 2019 with the release of the song ‘Vision 2020’ shared the cheering news on social media on Friday. “This talented artist has been crafting incredible music behind the scenes, and we’re thrilled to be the ones to platform him,” he wrote.

The young artiste Fola came into the music scene and grabbed attention with his hit single “Alone,” which featured Bhadboi OML. The song is currently at number four on the Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria, while the remix sits at number five.