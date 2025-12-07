The Benin Republic has stated that President Patrice Talon is safe, and the army is regaining control after a group of soldiers announced a coup and attempted to oust the president on Sunday.

The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, had announced that President Talon and all political officeholders had been removed and that institutions had also been dissolved.

In a statement on Sunday, the Benin Republic presidency labelled the soldiers who announced the takeover of power as “a small group of people who only control the television”.

The statement stated that the “regular army is regaining control”, assuring that the city and the country are completely secure”.

Shootings were heard near the president’s residence on Sunday morning as armoured vehicles deployed in the presidential palace patrolled the area.

President Talon, who has been in power since 2016, had promised to vacate office in April 2026 after the presidential poll.

Commander of the republican guard and head of Talon’s security, Djimon Tevoedjre, was arrested in September 2024, after an attempted coup.