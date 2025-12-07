Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command attached to the Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) and Special Operations and Intelligence Team (SOIT), have arrested three suspected car thieves in Port Harcourt.

The suspects, Christian Ihuigwe, John Ebus and Barnabas all males and residents of Port Harcourt were accused of stealing and selling a Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. PHC 626 TX, Engine No. IZZ997375, Chassis No. 2T1BR32E44C280137.

Advertisement

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the operatives also recovered the stolen car.

Iringe-Koko stated that the three suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Special Investigation Department (SID) in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police for further forensic analysis.

She further stated that intensive efforts were ongoing to apprehend other potential accomplices at large and updates will be made known publicly.

The statement said the operation followed a formal complaint lodged by an Officer attached to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State Sector Command, Port Harcourt, who presented the car particulars including a sales agreement and proof of ownership.

“The operation followed a formal complaint lodged by an Officer attached to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Rivers State Sector Command, Port Harcourt, who presented the car particulars including a sales agreement and proof of ownership.

“Verification by Professor Karibo Bagshaw, the rightful owner of the vehicle, confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from his daughter in December 2024 by their former bolt driver,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Adepoju, who commended the diligence of the operatives and urged citizens to share credible information with the Police or other Security agencies to curb such crimes, stated that the suspects will face prosecution upon completion of investigations.