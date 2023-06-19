Benin Traditional Council To Get Withheld Statutory Allocations

Edo State-based social cultural group under the aegis of Edo National Voice (ENV) has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for approving the payment of withheld three months Benin Traditional Council (BTC) statutory allocations.

The group in a statement signed by the president, Comrade Osaro Culture and secretary-general, Amadin Collins, noted that the payment came following sustained pressure and criticism by the Edo National Voice (ENV).

The statement reads, “Arising from the constant engagements cum agitations that were put forward by the leadership and entire members of Edo National Voice (ENV) over the three months statutory allocations of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) that were withheld by Governor Obaseki, we are happy to announce that Mr Governor has graciously approved the payment of the withheld three months statutory allocations and we want to thank Mr Governor, Godwin Obaseki for listening to our agitations and taking the path of honour in ensuring that the error committed was reversed.”

The group also commended the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie for the strategic role played towards the payment of the withheld allocations, adding that they will not stop calling on Governor Obaseki if there are burning issues in relation to the wellbeing of Edo people.