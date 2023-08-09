Benue Assembly Summons Fire Service Boss Over Poor Performance

Benue State House of Assembly has invited the commandant of the State Fire Service to appear before its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to explain why it had performed below expectations during fire outbreaks.

The speaker, Hon Hyacinth Dajoh urged the House to set up a committee to investigate why the service was not living up to public expectations.

The invitation followed a motion by the member representing Buruku state constituency, Abraham Jabi who drew attention of the House to the inability of the Fire Service to respond to fire emergencies.

Moving the motion, Jabi informed the House that on July 24, 2023, fire broke out in the home of one Samuel Tough in Makurdi metropolis and all distress calls for the state fire fighters to intervene proved abortive.

According to him, a resident of Daniel Shinyi Street, opposite Hallydays Hotels, Makurdi had his house engulfed by fire due to an electrical fault and all distress calls to the state firefighters was ignored.