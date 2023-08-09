Mutfwang Urged To Recall Suspended Tertiary Institutions’ Workers

Joint Union of Plateau State Owned Tertiary Institutions (JUPTI) has appealed to Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang to recall the recently suspended newly employed staff as the institutions were in dire need of manpower.

JUPTI chairman Comrade Sunoe Peter Longba’am made the appeal in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos, the state capital.

Longba’am recalled that the struggle for a major employment in the institutions lasted for more than 15 years with the signing of an agreement in 2021 as a condition for the suspension of the industrial action at that time.

He argued that this is very important as it is also a condition for the accreditation and re-accreditation of courses in the state-owned tertiary institutions by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) in September this year.

He said for over 20 years there was no major employment into the tertiary institutions and pleaded with the governor to look into the matter with immediate effect.