The Benue State government has endorsed the launch of the Governor’s Cup, urging all chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to facilitate grassroots participation from young, talented footballers in order to nurture them from an early age.

Tiza Imojime, the commissioner for youth, sports and creativity, announced this during the presentation of one hundred footballs donated for the Under-15 tournament by international player and native son, Moses Simon. He promised that the 2025 Governor’s Cup will be exceptionally vibrant to attract youth participation.

“As a youth myself, I want the young people of the state to be represented on the global stage of sporting activities. That is why I have endorsed the Governor’s Cup, and I assure you that this year’s event will be truly colourful—it will be a local tournament with international characteristics.”

The footballs were presented to the Commissioner by Dr. Paul Edeh, Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), who also sought the Commissioner’s approval for the upcoming 2025 Governor’s Cup.

The Sports Commissioner commended Moses Simon for his generous act, stating that Simon has matured as a footballer and aspires for others to develop in the same way. This initiative is a commendable effort to engage the minds of youth from a young age.

The Commissioner also promised an inclusive approach to governance in the sporting sector, encouraging everyone with ideas to develop sports and fostering youth participation. He stated that the government would collaborate closely with the state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), who play a crucial role in promoting all sporting activities in the state.

Imojime praised Simon for his commitment to giving back to his home state, describing the Super Eagles player as someone always eager to enhance the lives of those around him. He urged Benue citizens in various fields to follow Simon’s exemplary lead.

He revealed that the Alia administration has prioritised youth development and promised to maintain an open-door policy for individuals and organisations willing to contribute to sports development in the state.

Additionally, Terna Andura, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Relations and Engagement, applauded the state government for prioritising sports as a means to engage young minds. He noted that such initiatives will significantly reduce crime in Benue, while also expressing gratitude to Simon for his contributions to the community, assuring him of ongoing support.

Earlier, Moses Simon, represented by Dr. Paul Edeh, the Chairman of the BSFA, stated that he visited the ministry to inform the Commissioner about a tournament organised by his football academy in conjunction with the Benue State Football Association, supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria.

The tournament, titled the Moses Simon Under-15 Competition, features academies from various local government areas across the state.