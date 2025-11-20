The director-general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Olopade, has commended Team Nigeria’s athletes for their remarkable performances at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, asserting that the era of jamboree trips in Nigerian sports is now a thing of the past.

Advertisement

Speaking to journalists at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, the venue for track and field events, Olopade particularly celebrated the accomplishments of Obiagari Pamela Ameachi, Chioma Chukwujindu, and Oyesade Olatoye, who demonstrated their patriotism by representing Nigeria at the Riyadh 2025 Games despite their off-season.

“I would like to extend my special thanks to Chioma, Pamela, and of course, Oyesade, who just won a silver medal in the Women’s Hammer Throw event. These athletes are amongst the best, being African Champions and potential Commonwealth Games champions, yet they chose to answer the call of the nation during their off-season,” Olopade remarked.

Advertisement

He further highlighted the importance of positive self-promotion for Nigeria, stating, “Chioma’s words were particularly heartening at a time when we are focused on projecting Nigeria positively. Our athletes must serve as a platform for repositioning Nigeria and creating a brand that resonates with everyone.”

Olopade emphasised that caring for the athletes will in turn lead to them looking after the country. He noted that substantial welfare packages have been implemented, ensuring that accumulated bonuses are paid on time right from home, and many athletes are already receiving ‘Athlete Grants’.

Addressing the topic of emerging talents, he remarked, “The young talents recently discovered and showcase themselves are now qualify for elite athlete status, enabling them to access grants to help prepare for the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, and the All African Games.”

Speaking further, he highlighted the significant shift in management, stating, “Unlike in the past, we did not bring an excessive number of officials here. Everyone present in Riyadh has a specific role to fulfil. The Deputy Chef de Mission, Yusuf Ali, who is also the CEO of the Elite Development Board, plays a crucial role in determining athlete qualifications for grants.”

“This strategic approach taken by the Commission is yielding positive results. For instance, we came here with just one taekwondo athlete who won a bronze medal, two boxers who earned a silver medal, and six weightlifters who brought home six gold, four silver, and one bronze medal. The new system under the Elite Development Board, in collaboration with the Sports Federation and the Commission, is proving effective,” Olopade asserted.

On his achievements since taking office, Olopade noted, “To those who questioned my progress, I encourage them to await the dashboard we will release next week. It will showcase our scientific approach to refraining from jamboree practices. We are focused on creating opportunities for athletes who truly deserve it, and this can only be determined through the elite board led by Yusuf Ali.”