Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has promised to revive public primary schools through the engagement of competent teachers.

The board chairman, Dr Grace Adagba, disclosed this when she visited the Vandeikya Local Government Area Education Office and some public primary schools in the council to interface with staff members on how to address the challenges facing the education sub-sector.

Adagba expressed worry over the decline in the quality of public primary schools, stating that the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration had put in place all the necessary machinery through the board to change the narrative in the education sector.

According to her, “we will soon commence special intervention programmes in public primary schools in all the 276 council wards of the state aimed to upgrade and reposition basic education for effective beginning.”

At LGEA Primary School Ikyaator, which is her alma mater, Adagba assured that the schools would be among the first to benefit from the interventions approved by the government to encourage the pupils especially the girl child education.

Earlier, the education secretary of the council, Ortese Gbegi thanked the SUBEB chairman for the visit, saying it had instil more confidence in them that public education would receive a boost.

He however enumerated the challenges facing public schools in the area to include poor infrastructure, lack of office accommodation for teachers as well as inadequate manpower and appealed to the chairman to look into the issues to enable staff give their best.

Adagba also paid courtesy visits to Traditional rulers in the area including the Tor Jechira Chief Clement Uganden, Ter Kunav, Chief Nyiyongo Achiaku, Tyoor Mbakaange, Chief Samuel Songo and kindred Mbakunde, Chief Godwin Chia.