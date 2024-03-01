A Benue State-born chef, Tartenger Victor, popularly known as Chef Naira Victor has embarked on a 135-hour cooking marathon (individual) for six days in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Victor’s cook-a-thon which started on Tuesday, February 27,2024, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, is scheduled to end on Sunday afternoon, March 3,2024.

Apart from the free food eaten by hundreds of supporters and well-wishers at Tiger Bar, venue of the cook-a-thon opposite B Police Division, foods were sent to Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) camps in Makurdi and environs to also have a taste.

Prominent Nigerians including the speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Aondona Dajoh among others have trooped into the venue of the cook a thon to have a taste of the food.

Victor is attempting to surpass the current Guinness World Record holder, an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, who had broken two Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathons with a record of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

The Irish chef surpassed the previous record held by Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci by more than 24 hours.