To check the upsurge in the killing, maiming and kidnapping in South West, the House of Oduduwa has held a Yoruba security summit at Ojaja Arena, Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The summit which was convened by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was a gathering of traditional rulers across Yoruba land.

They included the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Deji of Akure, Owa Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Akarigbo of Remoland, Olowu of Owu, Ataoja of Osogbo and a host of other Yoruba traditional rulers.

A communique signed by the Ooni of Ile-Ife and other prominent monarchs in Yorubaland called for strong support for the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the larger interest of the Yoruba race.

The summit resolved that Yoruba people should take full control of their forests, homelands and farmlands, adding that the Amotekun corps should be strengthened in terms of motivation, finances, training and retraining of personnel and equipped sufficiently.

“That the Yoruba, especially the traditional rulers should make recourse to their natural resources including natural powers to combat banditry and kidnapping; that Yoruba Obas should not jettison traditional values.

“That government at all levels should recognize the roles of traditional rulers and factor them into the national security architecture.

“That the entire Obas in Yorubaland should work in unison to ward off the evils of banditry and kidnappings as each of the states could only succeed in chasing the marauders to another state.

“That any Oba who is disinterested in Yoruba culture and customs should abdicate his throne for anyone who is deeply versed and interested in Yoruba tradition.