The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) on Friday announced that elections into local government areas across the state will hold on July 6, 2024.

This is even as the Commission revealed its plan to create additional Council Wards ahead of the exercise across the state.

BSIEC Chairman, Dr. John Chen, made this know on Friday while presenting the action plan and schedule of activities for the conduct of the election to stakeholders at a meeting in Makurdi.

The stakeholders’ meeting, Chen noted, marked a significant step towards fulfilling the promise for a free, fair and credible election.

He said BSIEC recognised the vital roles each stakeholder had been playing in ensuring successful elections.

Dr. Chen solicited for stakeholders’ active participation, constructive criticism, and unwavering commitment to partnering with the Commission in the delivery of transparent electoral process for the people of the state.

According to him, “the Commission will never organise voodoo or shoddy elections, that will mar the reputation of the commission.

“We know the dangers of organising shoddy elections which only leads in the enthronement of mediocres and people of dubious acceptability into positions of leadership, ultimately leading to dismal governance.

“Inviting you here is to underscore the importance the Commission attaches to the principle of inclusivity in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, and you the media are a critical stakeholders in achieving this.

“Alongside the election timetable, the BSIEC is proud to announce its intention for the creation of additional council wards within Benue State. This initiative is in recognition of the exponential growth in the demography, social, political and economic activities at that tier of Government.

“We believe that additional council wards will provide a more equitable representation at the grassroots level, thereby bringing governance and the dividends of democracy closer to the people,” he said

The Commission boss also pledged to always be open to communication and collaboration with the stakeholders at the event in the efforts to sustain the collaboration throughout the electoral process.

He further pledged that BSIEC will regularly brief stakeholders on its progress and continue to update with any concerns that may arise in the course of its preparations for the conduct of the forthcoming elections.