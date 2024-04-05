President of the Nigeria Labour NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Friday described the late Ali Chiroma as an epitome of struggle who sacrificed his life for the betterment of the country.

Comrade Ajaero stated this in an interview with Journalists shortly after the third-day prayer held for the late former NLC President at his residence, in Maiduguri.

He noted that Comrade Chiroma, the second NLC President who operated in the murky environment of the military regime, led the labour union when courage and intellectual vigour were required to survive as president of the Congress.

”He was the President as at a time when mortals will not want to lead the NLC, he was the President when NLC was trying to consolidate, when there was direct interference by the military who saw and still sees NLC as the only opposition when they come to power,” Ajaero said.

The NLC President promised to aggregate the leadership style of late Chiroma and other past leaders to advance the organised labour to a higher pedestal.

The immediate former President of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba described the late labour leader as an embodiment of courage who was well celebrated beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Wabba called on upcoming generation of leaders to inculcate some of his attributes of courage and sacrifice while maintaining that the country has lost an icon.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his eldest son, Alhaji Usman Chiroma thanked President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum; and all those that have sent in messages to condole the family since the departure of their patriarch.