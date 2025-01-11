Governor Hyacinth Alia has disclosed that over 6,273 most vulnerable persons from 15 Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps (IDP) across the state had been enrolled into the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme to enable them receive essential healthcare services.

Governor Alia who stated this when he received the UN delegation led by IOM Chief of Mission, Paola Pace and the Head of Office of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, (ECHO) Alexandre Castellano in Makurdi, lamented a situation where the renowned Food Basket of the Nation has been under sustained attacks and displacement crises in Nigeria’s North-Central region.

He said, “The displaced population of 1.5 million persons staying in 26 camps across the state are grappling with inadequate shelter, limited access to clean water and sanitation, insufficient healthcare services, and a lack of robust protection mechanisms.

“Such hardships experienced by the IDPs have precipitated detrimental coping strategies, including early marriages, transactional activities, and reduced food intake, disproportionately affecting women, children, and persons with disabilities.

“We have empowered host communities with resources and social services to alleviate any strains arising from the influx of displaced populations, and we have also deployed over 5,000 Civil Protection Guards working with security agencies to provide a critical layer of security against potential threats.

“As we embark on this mission, we are confident that our deliberations will yield actionable strategies to uplift both the displaced and their host communities and my administration remains unwavering in its dedication to addressing the root causes of attacks, and displacement to foster sustainable solutions for our citizens.”

The governor announced that in collaboration with partners, they were providing displaced persons and the host communities’ agricultural inputs, training and resources to resume farming activities, saying this approach would not only ensure food security but also foster economic independence and stability.