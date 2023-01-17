Karim Benzema has agreed to a new Real Madrid contract despite a push from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, as has been reported by Foot Mercato.

Al Nassr have already signed Cristiano Ronaldo and are seemingly looking to make more ambitious moves in the transfer market, having recently been linked to offers for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and Benzema’s Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

However, it appears that any attempts to sign Benzema will be futile. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has grown very attached to Real Madrid since initially joining them from Lyon in 2009, and he reportedly aims to end his career with the current La Liga and Champions League holders.

With this in mind, the 35-year-old is set to extend his contract for an extra year to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024. Foot Mercato reports that terms have already been agreed upon and that the news should be formalised very soon.

Benzema has played 15 times for Real Madrid this season despite injuries — notably pulling out of France’s squad for the World Cup — scoring 10 goals and adding an assist.

Benzema scored on Sunday in what turned out to be a 3-1 humbling for Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa at the hands of Clasico rivals Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT