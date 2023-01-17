Argentina forward, Lautaro Martinez believes that his club Inter Milan can still win the Serie A this season despite currently being 10 points behind leaders, Napoli.

Inter defeated Verona 1-0 on Saturday, January 14 at the San Siro Stadium to get to fourth position in the Serie A table.

Inter have accumulated 37 points from 18 games in the Serie A this term

Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the third minute with a left-footed strike.

Martinez admitted it was a tough game for Inter against Verona.

“We knew that this will be a game like this, though, as Verona man-mark all over the pitch,” Martinez told Sky Sports.

Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We scored early and then did what we prepared. It was important to get all three points.”

Martinez is optimistic that Inter can get the Scudetto (Italian League) by working hard without mistakes.

He added: “It is possible, as there is a long way to go yet, but we have to make no more mistakes, we need to get every point going or they will be too far away.”

Martinez has played 18 Serie A games this season yielding nine goals and three assists.

The 25-year-old won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, playing six of the Albicele’s matches..

