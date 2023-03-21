Gift cards are the perfect alternative method of purchasing items at a designated brand.

They have become one of the fastest-growing digital assets across the world today. Gift cards can be used as a direct replacement for cash.

These digital assets are just as resourceful outside their designated brand as they are when redeemed at the brand. There’s a massive wave of people who acquire these gift cards for the sole purpose of reselling them for cash. What’s the point of that you may be thinking? Let me inform you why.

Benefits of Selling Gift Cards

The three major benefits of selling your gift cards for cash are; They are a great use for unwanted gift cards, An easy way to get cash, and they aid international transactions.

Great Use For Unwanted Gift Cards: If you received a gift card you do not necessarily like, or have outgrown. It seems rather unfair that it should just go unused. You might be thinking about forcing yourself to redeem it at the brand anyway. However, there is a better option which is to convert your gift card to Naira.

Easy Way To Get Cash: Gift cards remain one of the quickest and most secure means of getting cash today. So if you are broke or have a sudden need for cash, gift cards serve as a viable solution.

Aids International Transactions: The fact that there are legit sites to sell gift cards for Naira in Nigeria, serves as an incentive to individuals who render services or sell items to people. Especially in the diaspora. With a gift card, you can get Naira without needing a domiciliary account or going through any bank hassles.

Avoids Breakage: The word “Breakage” is used to describe gift cards that go unused till they expire. This is a result of various things. However, the best way to avoid gift card breakage is by selling your gift cards for cash.

Where Is The Best Place To Sell Gift Cards For Naira?

The best gift card trading app in Nigeria is Cardtonic. Cardtonic is a modern-day gift card exchange platform, that gives individuals the opportunity to sell their unwanted gift cards for cash at the best gift card rates in the country.

Their application is easy to navigate, and they also have a 24/7 customer support team ready to respond to your every inquiry.

Gift Cards You Can Sell On Cardtonic

There are various gift cards you can sell on Cardtonic. Some of these include;

Sell Amazon gift cards Sell Best Buy Gift Cards Sell Visa Gift Cards Sell Nordstrom Gift Cards Sell Xbox Gift Cards Sell Walmart gift cards Sell eBay gift cards Sell Target gift cards Sell Apple gift cards Sell Google play gift cards Sell Sephora gift cards Sell Razer gold gift cards Sell Steam Wallet gift cards Sell Foot locker gift cards

How To Sell Gift Cards On Cardtonic

After reading about the convenience and ease you can get on Cardtonic, it is only right you would want to know how to go about selling your gift cards on the platform. The first thing you need to do is to download the Cardtonic application. This would not be an issue because the application is available on IOS and Google play store.

After this, the next step is to register on the platform. Details such as your full name, email address, bank account number, and date of birth, would be needed to complete this process.

Then a verification would be sent to your email. Once you get this email tap on the button and you would be redirected to the application. Now you can proceed to trade on the platform.

Selling Your Gift Cards On Cardtonic

Open your Cardtonic Application Select the “Trade gift cards” icon

You have the option of either selling a Physical or E-code gift card. Select your Gift card category. For example; Steam gift card.

For the Subcategory, ensure you input the currency of your gift card. Input the Amount of your gift card Include any comments if needed, or add your code Upload the image/s

After This, you tap the “Start Trade” icon

What Are The Gift Card Rates on Cardtonic?

There are different forms and currencies of gift cards. Each has its distinctive rates. Cardtonic offers customer-friendly rates for all gift cards on its platform. However, the highest-rated gift cards on the platform today are;

Sub Category Rate

UK Steam Gift Card Physical 670 UK Steam Gift Card Ecode 620 CHF Google Play Gift Card 600 Euro Steam Physical 585 USA Razer Gold Gift Card (50 & Above) 570 USA Steam Physical 565 USA Walmart Visa 4786/4852 (200 & Above) 560 USA Razer Gold Gift Card 555 Euro Steam Ecode 555

Conclusion

Selling your gift cards for Naira helps you avoid breakage, promotes international transactions, and is also an easy way to get cash quickly.

Although there are acceptable platforms to sell gift cards for Naira, the best site to redeem gift cards to Naira is Cardtonic.

Not only because they are based in Nigeria and fully functional nationwide, but also because they offer the best gift card rates, and also operate 24/7. Meaning you can trade and withdraw your cash at any time of the day.

